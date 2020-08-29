O’ahu to hold monthly siren and emergency alert system test

HONOLULU — The monthly test of Emergency Alert System will be on Sept. 1 at 11:45 a.m.

All Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal, which will sound like a steady tone.

O’ahu residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. These areas include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei, and Ewa Beach.

The whooping tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that gets activated in the event of an actual HAZMAT incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools and residents within the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park.

For more information, please contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960.

