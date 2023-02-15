HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the City and County of Honolulu, Oahu will be under a Flash Flood Watch.

Officials said, starting Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 a.m. the watch will start.

The Big Island is to experience the heavy rain first as conditions move westward and deteriorate for the rest of the state.

According to the City, all areas of Oahu can see impacts from the storm but the Windward side of Oahu is the area of concern as they expect five inches of rainfall through Saturday, Feb. 18.

Hazards include:

Flooding

Flash floods

High winds

Mud could topple trees

downed power lines

The National Weather Service asks everyone to keep an eye out for the weather conditions and to plan according.

The City also recommends for the public keep their weekend plans flexible due to the weather and consider staying at home with friends and family.

Also, make time to review your Disaster Supply Kit to ensure you have enough supplies.

And if you live in an area prone to flooding, assemble a “Go-Bag” which contains items you would want to have with you if you leave in a hurry.