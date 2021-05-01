Oahu teenager gifted dream vintage Tacoma after beating cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu teenager is getting his wish granted.

All he wanted was a makeover for his Dad’s vintage Toyota Tacoma. A new paint job, stereo system, tinted windows and even a bodyboard in the bed.

It is a gift well-earned for the Damien student who has been putting up a fight against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Joseph was diagnosed in 2020 after getting fevers off and on.

“It was a battle for sure in the beginning we were constantly in the hospital for his treatments,” Joseph’s mom Natasha said.

The Make a Wish Foundation got Joseph’s family and friends together to surprise Joseph with his Wish Day.

As a boy who loves to go to the beach with his friends, that is what Joseph thought he was doing as he pulled into Kualoa Beach Park on Saturday, May 1. He was greeted with cheers and hugs.

“Here you go bradda, this is for you,” Joseph’s dad William said as they hugged and William handed him the keys.

Joseph was eager to get his driver’s license and thought the truck would be the perfect thing to inspire him through the last of his treatments.

“I chose this wish because I wanted to drive and save my parents money,” Joseph said.

“We’ll probably never see him anymore, wherever there’s a swell he’ll be gone.” William laughed.

He can do whatever he wants now, free from the burden of treatment to fight his cancer. Joseph was cleared at the beginning of 2021.

“Yes I’m very grateful that this is done and we’re just taking a lot better care of ourselves now,” Natasha said.

“I’m so happy and blessed, that’s all,” Joseph said.