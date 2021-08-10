Oahu teen to host bone marrow donor drives on each island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu Life Scout planned in-person bone marrow drives on each island throughout the months of August and September, as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Riley Regan, of troop 325, is just 16 years old, and he already wants to help others.

“Imagine if we could save just one person’s life. That would make such a huge difference,” Regan said.

Be The Match Hawaii is looking for potential donors between the ages of 18 to 44 years old. Registering for the national bone marrow registry takes five minutes, and it could potentially save a life.

“I was inspired by my dad,” Regan said about what inspired him to host these drives for his project. “In June 2020, he was contacted because he was a match, and my dad shared with me what it meant to be a match and why it was important to follow through.”

Regan said his goal is to get 1,000 new people to sign up with Be The Match Hawaii.

“Although we are all focused on COVID-19 and the high case counts, there are both kids and adults whose future to live depends on finding a match,” Regan said.

LIST OF BONE MARROW DONOR REGISTRY DRIVES:

Lanai — Saturday, August 14: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Straub Lanai Family Health Center

Kauai — Sunday, August 15: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kukui Grove Center

Oahu — Friday, August 20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kahala Mall

Molokai — Saturday, August 21: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lanikeha Community Center in Ho'olehua

Kona — Saturday, August 28: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KTA Super Store in Keauhou Shopping Center

Hilo — Sunday, August 29: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KTA Super Store in Puainako

Maui — Saturday, September 4: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Queen Kaahumanu Center

If you prefer to register to be a bone marrow donor online, click here.