Oahu students raise over $19K for Kids Heart Challenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students at Holy Family Catholic Academy (HFCA) and Early Learning Center participated in the Kids Heart Challenge on Friday, Feb. 12, raising a record-breaking $19,137 for the American Heart Association (AHA).

Students from preschool through eighth grade jumped rope, used hula hoops and participated in other heart-healthy physical fitness activities while remaining socially-distanced. Money was raised by students through solicited donations from family and friends.

HFCA students have raised over $224,000 for the AHA through its Kids Heart Challenge over the years. The previous record for the highest dollar amount raised by HFCA in a single year was set in 2004 at $13,062.

Holy Family — a school with just 320 enrolled students — is ranked in the top five schools in Hawaii for fundraising out of 162 schools that participated in 2021.

HFCA and Early Learning Center is a co-ed, parochial private school located near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for students in preschool through eighth grade.

More information about HFCA can be found here or by contacting their main office at (808)-423-9611. Information about Early Learning Center can be gathered by contacting director Allen Akiona, Jr. at (808)-421-1265 or aakiona@hfchawaii.org.