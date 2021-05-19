Oahu skateboarder thanks EMS paramedics for saving his life

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A skateboarder who nearly lost his life two years ago got a chance to thank the paramedics who saved his life on Wednesday, May 19.

Channon Santos was riding his electric skateboard on Jan. 8, 2019, when he lost control on Anoi Road near Likelike Highway.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Santos was not wearing helmet and suffered a severe head injury due to the incident.

Emergency Medical Services paramedic supervisor Tony Altomare and his partner responded to Santos’ 911 call.

“I don’t even really know what to say ‘cuz without everyone involved, I’m not here,” Santos said. “So it’s just, I can’t really talk about it.

“It’s nice to see when a patient comes back and you actually see they’re doing well ‘cuz we only spend a small amount of time with these people, and a lot of times we don’t see what happens later on,” said EMS paramedic supervisor Altomare.

Santos was transferred to a rehabilitation facility on the mainland after he was released from the hospital.

He learned how to walk and speak again, and hopes people learn from him and always wear a helmet.