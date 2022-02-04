Oahu single-family homes sold for over $1 million in January

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Locations Hawaii, Oahu single-family homes sold for a median price of $1,057,500 last month, an increase of 19% over January 2021.

Condominiums (condos) sold for a median price of $510,000, which is an increase of 13%, a new record high.

Sales of existing condos were much higher last month than in a typical January,” said Senior Vice President of Risk Management and Principal Broker for Locations John Connelley. “Condo sales in Waikiki and Ala Moana-Kaka’ako were particularly strong — more than double the sales of a year ago.”

While sales have increased for both single-family homes and condos, the length of which they were on the market was different from last year.

Single-family homes stayed on the market for two days more than last year and condos stayed on the market for three days less than 2021.

“Rising mortgage rates will help to ease pressure on our extremely competitive market,” said Connelley. “However, rate increases will also curb purchasing power — making affordability an even greater hurdle for first-time buyers. Home prices are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels, so homebuyers should act while rates remain under four percent and purchasing power is strong.”

According to Locations Hawaii, mortgage interest rates rose in January to around 3.5%, the highest in three years.