Oahu seniors will no longer have mail-in option to renew driver’s licenses as offices return to business as usual

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents age 72 and older will no longer have the option to renew their driver’s license by mail.

The mail-in offer ends on June 1, as City offices prepare to return to business as usual.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes in customer service over the past year. For seven months, the mail-in option has helped senior drivers weather the crisis.

Since many of them are now vaccinated, driver licensing centers are focusing their efforts on staffing to break through the pandemic-driven backlog.

“A top priority over the next seven months will be to help all of our locations adapt and thrive under growing public pressure to meet demand for city services,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Customers can now use the stand-by service to fill appointment slots that become available from cancellations. However, appointments are still recommended.

The stand-by service is offered on a limited, first-come, first-served basis.