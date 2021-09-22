Oahu schools in Honolulu, Wahiawa named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congratulations are in order for three Hawai’i Schools. Maʻemaʻe Elementary, Manoa Elementary and Wheeler Middle School have received high honors from the U.S. Department of Education.

All three schools have been named “2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools,” based on their academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps.

DOE said these three schools are among 325 school winners nationwide.

With Manoa’s enrichment programs which includes their Gifted and Talented, Student Government, and an award-winning Robotics program which continues to engage their students.

The Manoa Green Robotics team earned the 2018 Vex World Championships Excellence Award and won the State Championships Tournament Excellence Award for the past three straight years, according to the DOE.

Wheeler’s academic success came from its school’s culture that focuses on each student’s needs.

DOE said 97% of the student population comes from Military families, which is why Wheeler Middle School priorities student’s social emotional well being, and places every student in small learning groups to foster strong teacher-student relationships.