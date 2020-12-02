Oahu school donates 1,254 pounds of food to Hawaii Foodbank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many depend on acts of kindness to make it by. To help families in need, Assets School began a canned food drive, which ran throughout the month of November.

The school says parents, faculty and students all pitched in, with some families needing a flatbed cart to haul all their food items to the campus office.

The effort results in 1,254 pounds of food. On Dec. 1, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving known as National Giving Tuesday, Assets School greeted the Hawaii Foodbank with 40 boxes of food to feed individuals and families in crisis due to the pandemic.

Courtesy: Assets School

“We are so grateful to Assets School for helping the Foodbank and caring about our community,” said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani. “We are humbled by the thoughtfulness of the trustees, students, parents and faculty of Assets. For a small school, this is a very large donation, and these items will help so many families.”

“Giving back is important to our family because we want to help strengthen our community,” said Assets School parent Veronica Luttrell. “We recognize our blessings and feel it’s our duty to help wherever we can.”