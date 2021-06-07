Oahu residents to receive more help for rent and utility relief

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is opening the next round of Rental and Utility Relief Program Monday. Applications will be accepted starting at 6 p.m. and the city will accept 10,000 applications. Visit the City’s website to apply.

Households can do the following to get ready to apply:

Gather needed documents. There is a complete list of required documents in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) at oneoahu.org/renthelp

Make sure only one person per household applies. Multiple applications from the same household will be disallowed and delay processing applications for other households in need

Those who have already applied in the first two rounds should not apply again

Don’t apply for mortgage help. The program cannot pay for delinquent mortgages due to federal guidelines

People should expect that:

Being accepted into the program does not mean immediate payment to a landlord or utility. The City’s community partners must verify if an applicant qualifies, including confirming income limits and validating documents

Each landlord will have to submit a signed W-9 tax document. Landlords who delay submitting a W-9 will delay the payment process

Applicants earning 50% of Oʻahu’s annual median income or lower will be prioritized due to federal guidelines. Households must demonstrate financial harm from the pandemic and have at least one member at risk of losing housing, to qualify. A household can also qualify if at least one member has been unemployed for 90 days at the time of application.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electric, sewer and water, or gas bills

Up to $2,000 a month for current or future rent payments

Up to $500 a month for current or future electric, water and sewer, and gas bills

Bills going back to March 13, 2020, current bills, or three months of future bills

Total payments can be as many as 12 months

Payments are made directly to a landlord or utility.

The next round will open on Monday, July 12, 2021.