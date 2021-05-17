Oahu residents struggling to get appointments at satellite city halls now have another option



HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new stand-by service at all satellite city halls across Oahu rolled out on Monday, offering customers who are struggling to get appointments another option.

These services include complex motor vehicle transactions and the renewal of a driver’s licenses or state identification cards.

The average no-show rate is estimated at 30% at satellite city halls. Customers can now stand by to fill these appointment slots or when cancellations happen. Customers must check in at the entrance with a staff member and follow social-distancing guidelines.

“While we anticipate our stand-by service will help customers, we also want to remind everyone that customers with appointments have priority, and that same-day service is not guaranteed for customers on stand-by,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

The stand-by option follows the express window service for simple transactions that don’t require an appointment, which include in-person motor vehicle renewal transactions, bus pass sales, water bill and property tax payments, spay and neuter certificates and disability parking permits.

The stand-by service is also being offered on a limited, first-come, first-served basis at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center, Kapolei Driver Licensing Center and Koolau Driver Licensing Center.

The City and County of Honolulu anticipates meeting the demand for an estimated 173,110 driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state IDs that require in-person renewal transactions.