Oahu residents start the week with heavy rains and flooding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents were met with another day of heavy rains after experiencing several power outages related to a strong cold front just one week prior.

Flooding could be seen in various parts of the island as a flash flood warning was issued for all Oahu on Monday, Jan. 25.

Courtesy: Lori Balbuena

Courtesy: John Gerakas

A flash flood watch was also issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu to include Molokai, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Niihau, Oahu and Kahoolawe. The watch is set to last until Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Rod Saunders

A manhole could be seen overflowing with water in the Wai’alae Iki area as heavy rains pressed on.

Cars driving through Manoa proceeded with caution as water covered the roads.