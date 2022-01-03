Oahu residents invited to answer 2021 National Community Survey online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents are invited to answer the 2021 National Community Survey.

The survey is online until Jan. 31 at https://polco.us/sewdp6.

Questions will be about quality of life, city services, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and illegal short-term rentals.

The information will let city officials and the public know what residents think.

The information will be compared to over 600 other communities across the nation.

In 2021, it was a mail-in survey sent to 1,200 Oahu residents, and there were 1,500 residents invited to participate online.

If you get a survey or an invitation in the mail, city officials said you should use the link provided on the printed survey or invitation.

All answers are anonymous.

This is the 13th year Oahu is participating in the survey.

If you have any questions, please contact the Office of the City Auditor at: (808) 768-3134 or by

email: oca@honolulu.gov.