Oahu residents hold fundraiser for missing Chula Vista mom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been about five months since Maya Millete, of Chula Vista went missing.

There are still no leads about her whereabouts.

Millete is a graduate of Radford High School on Oahu and is a mother of three. Multiple agencies are involved in the search and her family is not giving up hope.

Friends of Millete held a fundraiser on Oahu on Saturday, June 12, to help with the search efforts.

“There’s a big army behind the family helping them out and it’s been over five months, and it’s heartbreaking and frustrating. We’re very impatient but we’re trusting that the law enforcement are doing everything that they can to help bring justice to what happened to her.” Jane Onorato, friend of Maya Millete

“Giving up is not an option for us,” Onorato said. “We’ll keep working and keep doing what we can to find her. That’s the end goal here.

Millete’s sitter and brother in law are also not giving up hope that she will be found alive. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to assist with the search efforts. To donate, click here.