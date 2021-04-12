Oahu residents get extra time to renew expired driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits

Starting Aug. 17, motorists in Maui County will need to pass a modified road test in order to obtain their driver’s license.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents have an additional 60 days to renew their driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state identification cards that have expired since mid-March last year.

The expiration dates of these credentials have been extended through June 8, 2021.

Gov. David Ige’s 19th emergency proclamation issued this extension due to the ongoing pandemic, so that driver’s licensing centers can recover from having to limit availability of services.

“We ask for our customers’ patience as we work through the backlog that we have from 2020, and take urgent steps toward improving access to obtaining or renewing driver’s licenses, permits and state IDs at our locations across Oahu,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Appointments for renewing driver licenses, state IDs or permits can be scheduled here.