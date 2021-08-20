Oahu renters can still apply for City’s Rental, Utility Relief Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is encouraging Oahu renters who are struggling financially amid the pandemic to apply for the City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program is they have not done so yet.

The program reopened on Thursday, Aug. 12, with room to accept 5,000 new applicants. As of Friday, Aug. 20, City officials say they have received 4,400 applications.

“We want to make sure eligible renters have every opportunity to apply this round,” said Amy Asselbaye, executive director of the Office of Economic Revitalization. “In addition, we urge every renter concerned about eviction to visit the Rent Help page and apply if they are eligible. Applying for rent and utility support now will help renters prepare for the end of the federal eviction ban.”

Follow these steps to prepare for the application:

Gather needed documents. There’s a complete list of required documents in the FAQ here .

. New applications only. Those who have already applied should not apply again.

Only one person per household should apply.

Don’t apply for mortgage help.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electric, sewer and water, or gas bills.

Up to $2,000 a month for rent payments.

Up to $500 a month for electric, water and sewer, and gas bills.

Bills going back to March 13, 2020, or future bills.

Total payments can cover up to 12 months.

Payments are made directly to a landlord or utility.

For questions about the program, call (808) 768-CITY (2489). The City’s call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.

The federal eviction moratorium is scheduled to end on Oct. 3 or until Oahu no longer has high levels of community transmission for 14 consecutive days, whichever comes sooner.