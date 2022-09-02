HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are in the process of choosing 10 locations to install red light cameras in Honolulu.

The cameras were supposed to be in operation by May, but some snags delayed the program until late 2022.

The Department of Transportation gathered baseline data at the following 14 intersections to determine where the red light cameras will go:

King Street & Middle Street

Likelike Highway & School Street

King Street & Kohou Street

Vineyard Boulevard & Palama Street

Vineyard Boulevard & Liliha Street

King Street & River Street

King Street & Beretania Street

Vineyard Boulevard & Nuuanu Avenue

Pali Highway & Vineyard Boulevard

Pali Highway & School Street

King Street & Ward Avenue

Kapiolani Boulevard & Kamakee Street

Beretania Street & Piikoi Street

McCully Street & Algaroba Street

Equipment issues over the summer at the Likelike Highway/School Street and Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street intersections delayed that data collection.

“So because we needed to collect the data under the same conditions, which is during school, when the traffic volumes are high, we had to wait until school came back into session to start gathering the baseline data again,” said Shelly Kunishige, HDOT communications manager.

Kunishige said equipment was stolen from the Likelike Highway/School Street intersection in May, and corrupted data caused issues for the Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street location. They are both backup and running as of Friday, Sept. 2 and — if they are selected as finalists — will be citing vehicle owners before the end of 2022.

“The camera system for privacy reasons is not going to be taking pictures of the drivers, it will only be taking pictures of the vehicle and the license plate.” Shelly Kunishige, Department of Transportation communications manager

“So, these are not going to be considered moving violations, it’s more of a citation, like a parking ticket and you can contest that and get a court hearing,” Kunishige said.

The DOT said there will be a tenth-second grace period after the light turns red; A picture will be taken before the car enters the intersection.

“After that grace period passes, if that vehicle goes through the intersection, then it’ll take another picture of the vehicle going through the intersection on the red light,” Kunishige said.

This is not for people who are, where the light turns red while they’re intersection, this is for people who have come to the intersection, seen the red light and still decide to go through.” Shelly Kunishige, Department of Transportation communications manager

Citations could run anywhere from $97 to $200 for first-time violators, officials said, a video of the incident will also be recorded.

One resident was not too fond of the project.

“When friends come from the mainland, when other family comes from the mainland, then yes, poeple do use your car and it puts a real burden on the person who owns the car,” said Kamehameha Heights resident Shawn Sweet, “at least when the police pull people over, they’re writing a ticket to the person who’s operating the vehicle.”

Another said putting safety first is never a bad thing.

“Yeah, I think if we all follow the rule then it’s nothing to worry about,” Manoa resident Sherwin Cheng said.