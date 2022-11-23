HONOLULU (KHON2) — Red light runners on Oahu should get ready to be fined.

Citations are being sent to drivers who run the light at Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St. after more than a month of warnings.

The State also released new video that showed two crashes caused by red light runners — both instances occurred well after the light turned red.

“Absolutely, and that’s what’s disheartening, but that’s what’s helpful about this whole process,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division deputy director.

“We want to make sure we get more information out to everybody to show the dangers of something like this. The red light running cameras that we’re putting out bring a lot of insight to everyone to say, ‘Hey, you come to these intersections, make sure you’re following the law.'” Ed Sniffen, HDOT Highways Division deputy director

The first citations at Vineyard and Palama were in the Judiciary on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Sniffen said there have been two citations since Sunday, Nov. 20 that each carry a fine of up to $200 for first-time violators.

The education period at the Palama intersection — where warnings were given instead of citations — lasted for about one month before that.

“In general it was about five per day. It sounds like a lot, and it is. But it’s down from the 10 per day that we saw during the baseline studies that we had,” Sniffen said.

The warning phase at Vineyard and Liliha St. began on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“So far, we’ve had less citations, or less warnings there than we did at Vineyard and Palama. And, it makes sense because at Palama that’s where people are jumping off the freeway,” Sniffen said, “At Liliha, you have a little more buffer to make sure you can start following those red light laws.”

Sniffen listed the following ways for folks to contest a citation that they believe is invalid:

You were not the registered owner at the time of the citation.

The vehicle passed through the intersection on red to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The vehicle was part of a funeral procession escorted by police.

The motor vehicle or vehicle license plates were reported stolen.

The motor vehicle passed through the intersection on red at the direction of law enforcement officer.

Sniffen stressed that the pilot project is all about safety.

“So we’re hopeful that these two intersections that are very close together change everyone’s perspective when they come to red lights,” Sniffen said.

Officials said a timeline for the eight other red light camera sites on Oahu will be released on Monday, Nov. 28.