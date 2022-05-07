HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said the Halawa Correctional Facility will resume its normal visitation schedule on Sunday, May 8.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) said that after pending COVID test results were negative this morning, it was decided that the medical quarantine placed on the facility be lifted.

Housing units have been informed that visitations will resume and the visitor hotline is being adjusted to inform visitors.

Visitation schedules are posted on the PSD’s webpage.

Over on the Big Island, the Hawaii Community Correctional Center’s main facility has canceled visitations on May 7 and May 8. The main facility is located on Punahele Street.

A COVID-19 testing inmate report updated by the Department of Public Safety on May 3, 2022. (Department of Public Safety)

According to PSD, due to current COVID-19 active cases, various housing units have been placed on quarantine and isolation status.

However, inmate visitation will still be happening at the Hale Nani housing unit, located near Panaewa.

PSD said that updated COVID-19 information can be found at this link.