Oahu Post Offices to help small businesses with ‘Grow Your Business’ events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Post Offices are inviting small businesses on Oahu to learn how to grow their business by hosting “Grow Your Business” events in May.

The special events are being hosted in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

One USPS official says the events will offer different solutions to assist with marketing efforts.

“These free events, themed ‘Your Business is Our Business,’ will offer numerous solutions to assist local businesses with their marketing efforts. We’ll be sharing information about Every Door Direct Mail and other new and exciting mailing innovations for marketing your business. Our shipping solutions can help small businesses ship economically and confidently.” USPS Business Development Specialist Ivonne Todd

Details of the 17 small business events to be held at Oahu Post Offices are below:

5/6: Waipahu Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/7: Ewa Beach Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/11: Kapalama Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/12: Makiki Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/13: Makiki Post Office from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

5/13: Waialae-Kahala Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/14: Ala Moana Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/17: Waikiki Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/18: Wahiawa Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/19: Mililani Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/19: Kaneohe Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/20: Kailua Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/21: Waianae Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/24: Waimanalo Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/26: Mililani Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5/27: Pearl City Post Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who own a small business and are unable to attend the events listed above can click here to learn how to grow their business.