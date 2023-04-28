WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Summer Fun is less than one month away and the City is close to getting a couple of community pools back in working order.

A blessing was held in Waipahu on Friday, April 28 where the Bill Balfour Jr. District Park Pool will reopen to the public on Monday, May 1.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The pools at Waipahu District Park have been closed since August 2017. Their reopening date is well before Summer Fun starts on Tuesday, June 13.

“We do have a temporary closure that’s planned in August. So, we have a little bit more work to do, but our priority was to get this open for the kids,” said Nate Serota, Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman, “but for the time being, they can enjoy the pool for these coming summer months.

Councilmember Augie Tulba represents Waipahu, but he grew up swimming in Kalihi Valley pool.

“I learned a lot about myself, I learned that I shouldn’t wear a Speedo! No — I learned teamwork,” Tulba said. “Most importantly, this is where you build friendships.”

“These are magical experiences,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “So much of our Summer Fun program has to do with the socialization and the memories that it creates and what it does for young people.”

One area resident enjoyed his first in seven years dip at Waipahu on Friday. KHON2 asked him if it felt good to be back in the water.

“Oh, yes,” said Adrian, a Waipahu resident. “Yes! Oh my goodness, the water, it makes me happy!”

Another community pool that has been closed for years is in Pearl City.

Department of Parks and Recreation said it will be open by early June, which is something the Neighborhood Board can not wait for.

“They’ve gone through a long, enduring experience just as we have in Pearl City, you know, with a lot of our senior citizens and children really needing the pool all year round,” Pearl City Neighborhood Board chairman Larry Veray said. “We pay our taxes every year and part of that tax is to have Parks and Recreation, and it’s all year round.”

“And of course, we have to make sure somehow we don’t let this ever happen again.” Larry Veray, Pearl City Neighborhood Board chairman

Department of Parks and Recreation said they are taking a more holistic look at other pools to avoid long-term closures in the future. Serota added lifeguard jobs are open to applicants as young as 16.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“You know, it’s a perpetual need for pool lifeguards, really,” Serota said. “It’s the same kind of concept where the more pool lifeguards we have, the more Summer Fun staff we have, the more people we can accommodate and the more we can have these facilities open.”