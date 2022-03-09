HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country.

Two designated courts are set up at Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako, but pickleball players claim many more are needed.

“Sometimes on a Sunday, they’ll have like 30 people on two courts,” said Kevin Ching, vice president of the Oahu Pickleball Association, “so there’ll be like nine stacks of piles, four to a stack.”

The Parks and Recreation Department said 161 courts on Oahu have permanent pickleball lines. Only 10 of those are designated for only playing pickleball and just three have permanent pickleball nets — which are six inches shorter than tennis nets.

“Most, if you play in a lot of tournaments on the mainland, they have, you know, an official court and official net,” said Mark Yoshizu, a pickleball player. “So it’s nicer to play on a dedicated pickleball court.”

Yoshizu and Ching said more designated pickleball courts with permanent nets are needed from the City to help with long wait times due to overcrowding. Junior tennis coach Lukas Zalesky agreed.

“I think it’s great for older people who want to be active, it’s great for people who want to do racket sports in general, be outside, be in the sun, things like that,” Zalesky said, “When it competes with tennis for court availability, I think it can be a problem.”

The Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement:

“We have been lining pickleball courts as part of our outdoor court resurfacing campaign under the Kākou for Parks program. We also created a website which shows the court locations and other important info for players. And we just finished our outdoor court Public survey to revise our rules and better manage these courts.” Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation

Ching said the City can fit four pickleball courts into the space of just one tennis court.

“And that will support 40-something people,” Ching said of four pickleball courts. “On one tennis court, you’ll have maybe a doubles team, right? So that’s four people, that’s 10 to one.”

Zalesky concurred that separate courts for both sports would be advantageous for everyone.

“My solution would be to have separate facilities for pickleball and for tennis,” Zalesky said, “All of us want to be outside and playing a sport that we like, you know? And it’s just an unfortunate consequence that we end up confronting each other because we want the same resource.”