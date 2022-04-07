HONOLULU (KHON2) — PetSmart stores are offering a free photo of your pet with the Easter Bunny. All you must do is head to their website and enter your zip code to see the closest store location.

You’ll first have to book the specific date, and time for the photoshoot, and wait for your confirmation email from SquadUP confirming your PetSmart appointment.

While you wait for your appointment you can download the PetSmart app for Apple and Android to use fun filters during the event.

Easter photos are available in all PetSmart U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico stores from 12 – 3 p.m. on April 9, 2022. On Oahu, the Kapolei, Mililani, and Honolulu PetSmart are participating and have limited availability.

Once you arrive at your appointment you will need to check in with your furry friend and receive a golden egg scratcher card.

You can also browse the aisle looking at the different Easter-inspired costumes, toys, and snacks for your pet.

To book a photo session at your nearest PetSmart head to their website.