HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oahu Pedestrian Plan is examining several locations with a high number of pedestrian injuries as well as streets in need of sidewalks.

Experts said high volumes of traffic and few chances to cross seem to be big issues.

“Some of those don’t have walkways, but they tend to be our busiest streets,” Department of Transportation Services Complete Streets planner Daniel Alexander said of roadways with high numbers of pedestrian fatalities. “So, some of those common characteristics are those lots of lanes, infrequent crossings for pedestrians, higher speed limits, that sort of thing.”

The Plan does not provide specific solutions for every street; The purpose is to identify high-risk corridors for pedestrians and roadways without sidewalks.

“Just for the public’s knowledge, we have about 900 miles of streets that don’t have sidewalks on the island of Oahu that are under the City and County of Honolulu jurisdiction.” Daniel Alexander, Complete Streets planner

“So, the purpose is to help us identify where we need to make improvements,” Alexander said.

Joe Picasso lives by King Street and Kalakaua Avenue, the scene of Oahu’s latest pedestrian fatality. Picasso said, drivers need to keep an eye out but pedestrian awareness should always come first.

“No matter how many markers, you can put as many markings up as you want to,” Picasso said. “But still in our awareness is the biggest key. Awareness, just be aware of your surroundings when you’re crossing the street, be aware of your surroundings when you’re driving, because lives are at stake.”

Public comments are still being accepted for the Oahu Pedestrian Plan. Click here or contact Daniel Alexander at daniel.alexander@honolulu.gov or (808)-768-6652 for more information about submitting a comment.

DTS officials expect the final draft of the Oahu Pedestrian Plan to be completed in spring 2022.