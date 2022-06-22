HONOLULU (KHON2) — With prices rising, many are looking for ways to keep some of their hard-earned money in their pockets. One idea has people heading outdoors to get their workout done for free.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Spokesman Nathan Serota said there are 16 various outdoor exercise stations on Oahu that vary.

“Ala Moana is a pretty robust one. You have a variety of different apparatus. Some of them are as simple as a set of uneven bars for doing pull-ups,” said Serota.

If you don’t know where to start, each park has signs that show how to use each equipment.

A personal trainer said people can get a good workout outside of the gym.

“Its five basic body weight exercises that anybody can do anywhere so that way you don’t have to spend any money, and you get to work out your body and protect your health.” Nikki Utley, Personal Trainer and Wellness Life Coach

These five bodyweight movements are squats, plank, mountain climbers, burpees and push-ups. She said using these bodyweight movements is good for beginners and even advanced gym-goers.

“Then when you apply those same bodyweight exercises to a gym — like this behind me in a park — oh my gosh now you’re adding load to your body and now your muscles start to grow,” said Utley.

The outdoor gym equipment is preferred by many like Honolulu resident Ryan Yanagisawa who said “bodyweight workouts are just as good as a gym.”

“It’s great to be outside, you know, I can run and jump in the ocean and have a nice swim afterward,” said Jacky Geurts, North Shore resident.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The city is working on a map to show where these 16 exercise equipment stations are located.