HONOLULU (KHON2) – Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.

This service gives more than 75,000 drivers in this age group additional time to update expiring licenses.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Usually, the City and County of Honolulu offers 2-year driver’s licenses, but state law enacted last year made it possible for the City and County of Honolulu to offer 4-year driver’s licenses.

“We listened to the concerns of a healthy and active segment of our kupuna population and supported extending renewals in this sector of our community,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Hashiro said all driver’s licenses can be renewed up to six months prior to expiration and the renewal fee is $20.

However, if you are 72 years or older with conditions that would impair your driving ability, you are still eligible to renew your driver’s license every two years.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information head to the City and County of Honolulu’s website.