Oahu nonprofit delivers cases of water to Aliamanu Military Reservation; Army opens emergency assistance center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community members pooled their resources to help residents at the Aliamanu Military Reservation on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Members of the local nonprofit Uso Fealofani Club brought 22 cases of water to the AMR community in the spirit of helping out.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“Whenever we see [someone] out there that needs help, then we, that’s where we step in, give out what we can give out.” Famia Tua, Uso Fealofani Club president

AMR residents have recently been smelling a fuel-like odor in their water and the Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 1, a petroleum-like substance was detected in water that was collected from Red Hill Elementary School.

FILE – A member of Uso Fealofani Club hands cases of water to an Army soldier at the Aliamanu Military Reservation in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2021.

FILE – Cases of water from the Uso Fealofani Club wait to be handed out to those in need at the Aliamanu Military Reservation in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2021.

FILE – A member of Uso Fealofani Club hands cases of water to an Army soldier at the Aliamanu Military Reservation in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2021.

“Feels good, you know? Like I see how people, they needed it, so it feels good to see them, they’re coming out here to use what we donated, so that’s like the best thing, the best feeling,” Tua said.

Residents said they have gotten support from the Armed Forces YMCA, Menehune Water, Sierra Club of Hawaii, Planet Fitness and others.

The U.S. Army also set up an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) at the Aliamanu Community Center on Thursday to coordinate services and care for military members and their families who need assistance.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The EFAC can be reached at (866)-525-6676 and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.