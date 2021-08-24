Oahu native tells touching story that led her to write ‘You Can’t Do It Alone’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maria Quiban Whitesell was born and raised in Oahu where she started her career in broadcast journalism. It led her to being the morning meteorologist for Good Day LA.

Last year, Whitesell published a book titled “You Can’t Do It Alone: A Widow’s Journey Through Loss, Grief and Life After,” which she wrote after her husband passed away due to brain cancer. She never expected to go through losing her husband and having to raise their toddler at the time without his father.

Whitesell said because her husband’s brain cancer was truly unexpected, she had little time to process and prepare, meaning she relied heavily on her family and friends.

She hopes her book can help others get through grief and loss, to let them know it’s okay to ask for help and it’s okay to not have all the answers.

Whitesell said she knows her husband is always with her. Although he’s not here in the physical world, he will always be in her heart.

Click here to read more about her story or to purchase her book.