HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family is rejoicing after they found out their family member was finally leaving Gaza.

Ramona Okumura, an Oahu native who now lives in Seattle, was in Gaza as part of a relief group that makes prosthetic arms and legs for children.

Ramona had been stuck for weeks since Hamas launched an attack in Israel but was moved to a U.N. building five minutes from the Egyptian border. She had not been able to leave, until now.

Her brother shared that Okumura texted that she was on the road to Cairo Wednesday morning, having crossed the border around 6 a.m. Hawaii time.

“Yesterday this seemed like something that we would never see happen and here it is today,” Okumura’s niece Erika said.

Though it is a joyous day for the Okumura family, they said they felt for the children she was leaving behind and the other families who are hoping to hear the same of their loved ones that are stuck.

“I wish this release and this joy and this peace for all families,” Erika said.