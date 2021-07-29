Oahu military family displaced after Mapunapuna building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu military family was displaced after a building fire damaged a townhome in Mapunapuna on Thursday, July 28, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

HFD said a 911 call came in around 4:19 p.m. Thursday to report the blaze at 1730 Tiare Ct. No one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported, according to HFD.

Neighbors had called 911 after being alerted by a smoke detector and the smell of smoke, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 4:22 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the front of the building. HFD managed to control the fire at 4:38 p.m. and had completely extinguished it by 4:55 p.m.

The military family of four was able to stay with family for the night, HFD officials said.

There was only damage to one room on the first floor of the building, HFD reported, and the cause of the fire as well as the estimated cost of damage are under investigation.