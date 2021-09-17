Oahu middle school renamed after Hawaiian princess

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Board of Education has approved changing Central Middle School’s name to honor the Hawaiian princess who once owned the downtown Honolulu property.

The board approved naming the campus Princess Ruth Ke‘elikolani Middle School. School and community leaders have been trying since 2019 to rename the school.

The campus has had various names over the years, including Honolulu High School and Central Grammar School. It was briefly Ke‘elikolani School.

Principal Joseph Passantino says that in the 1930s, the name was too difficult to pronounce so it was changed back to Central.