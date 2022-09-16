HONOLULU (KHON2) – Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.

Although Hawaii is not known for its Mexican food there are plenty of yummy spots to try throughout the islands.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

If you are in the mood for traditional street tacos, a loaded burrito or even some enchiladas you’ll be able to find a restaurant that can cater to your food cravings.

Trip Advisor listed their 10 most popular Mexican restaurants on Oahu for the month of September. These restaurants all sell chips and guacamole so don’t forget to indulge on National Guacamole Day.

They took into consideration reviews, kids’ menu, location and popularity when coming out with their list.

Coming in first place is Surf N Turf Tacos located in Honolulu. They specialize in fish, shrimp, steak and chicken tacos perfectly made to your liking. Don’t forget to add guacamole on top in honor of National Guacamole Day.

Top 10 best Mexican restaurants on Oahu

Surf N Turf Tacos Oahu Mexican Grill (OMG) North Shore Tacos Cholo’s Homestyle Mexican Restuarant Buho Cocina y Cantina Surf N Salsa KillerTacos Los Chaparros Mexican Restaurant Chili’s Grill & Bar North Shore Tacos

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information on these tasty food, spots head to Trip Advisor’s website.