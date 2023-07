HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to a robbery call at 12:15 a.m. Thursday after a car was stolen near Linapuni Street in Kalihi.

The initial call was for a man who reported being attacked by a man with a machete. The man said his car was stolen by the suspect.

Another man also reported being assaulted by the same suspect.

The suspect fled the area and is unknown at this time.

Both men were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

HPD is investigating.