HONOLULU (KHON2) — After killing a 19-year-old from a road rage incident, Eddieson Reyes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today, according to the Honolulu Prosecuting office.

Reyes, the 38-year-old man, shot 19-year-old, Triston Billimon after forcing him to stop near the Likelike offramp of the H-1 freeway in Kalihi, officials said.

When this incident happened, Reyes was on parole for a previous assault and reckless endangering case that also involved a firearm.

On May 12, 2022, the judge found Reyes guilty of the following crimes:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Carrying or Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony

One count of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree

One count of Prohibited Ownership or Possession of a Firearm

According to the Honolulu Prosecuting Office, Murder in the Second Degree calls for life in prison with the possibility of parole but the Honolulu Prosecuting Office requested that the judge sentenced Reyes to life in prison without the possibility of parole, because of his status as a persistent offender.

“Reyes is a danger to society and this enhanced sentence means that he will be kept

off Honolulu’s streets for good,” said Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm.

