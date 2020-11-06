Oahu man shares challenges of caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.

It’s a disease that affects more than just the person who has it.

Glenn Nishida of Oahu knows that first hand. He is a caregiver for his uncle, Edward Sakai. Growing up, Nishida said that his uncle was always the family favorite because he gave the best Christmas gifts.

“When we were growing up, it was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I couldn’t wait for, you know, uncle’s presents to arrive,” Nishida said about some of his favorite memories with Sakai. “We saved it for the last one to open.”

As Nishida got older, so did his uncle. Sakai was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015.

“The doctor called me saying, ‘Hey, you know, your uncle didn’t show up for an appointment.’ I tried to find him. (I) called the neighbor and he was home. The car was home. But, little did we know that he was in his car for about eight hours,” Nishida said about the day he realized his uncle couldn’t live independently any longer.

Nishida and his wife wound Sakai malnourished and weak.

The 5’9″ tall man weighed only 114 pounds. Sakai’s Alzheimer’s had worsened.

“We would call weekly, but you know, when you talk to somebody over the phone, (it’s like) ‘Hey, how are you doing? I’m fine. Eating? Yeah, I’m eating,'” Nishida said about what his phone conversations were like with his uncle.

Nishida decided he would take on the role of caregiver, and Sakai moved in with him shortly after.

“Being a caregiver is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” he said.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is an emotional rollercoaster for the person responsible, according to Nishida.

“So when uncle first moved in with me, his memory was about 15 to 20 minutes. He could retain short term, but then fast forward five years to today, his memory is like five seconds,” Nishida said about how his uncle’s Alzheimer’s has progressed. “He can’t even remember what he’s eating, even if it’s on the fork.”

According to Dr. Poki’i Balaz with the Alzheimer’s Association, attending a support group can help caregivers manage their stress.

“A support group is a safe place for caregivers to come and really unload and just be able to decrease their anxieties,” Dr. Balaz explained.

Dr. Balaz also suggests that caregivers should make time for themselves.

“We’re talking about things that rejuvenate you like taking that hike, going to the beach, closing the door for five minutes or having alone time,” Dr. Balaz said.

For Nishida, it’s photography that helps him get through the tough times.

“If I get a chance, I’ll go and shoot a sunrise or something even before uncle gets up,” he said.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Oahu Walk to End Alz will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Registration and participation are free, but donations will help fund programs like support groups, a 24-hour hotline and research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

To sign up, click here.

