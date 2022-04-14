HONOLULU (KHON2) — April is National Donate Life Month, which raises awareness about donating and encourages people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

There are 351 patients in Hawaii that are on the waitlist for a life-saving organ as of Thursday, April 14.

The nonprofit Legacy of Life Hawaii helps educate patients and community members about organ donating. That includes 34-year-old Reyn Kimura who is on the waiting list for a liver.

“I was diagnosed in 2018 with liver cirrhosis due to some bad decisions prior in my life. I was diagnosed and back then I never really fully understood what the term cirrhosis actually meant. I thought it was just a warning sign to say the least.” Reyn Kimura

Kimura realized throughout his battle that his journey does not just affect him.

“Just been a rollercoaster like I said. Been one heck of a journey and been really taxing on a lot of my friends and family, my family especially. This is what really hurts the most out of all this” said Kimura.

The Queens Medical Center said the demand for organ donors vastly exceeds the number of donors: 17 people die every day around the nation while waiting for an organ transplant.

To make a difference, register to be a donor. Every donor helps to save eight lives and heals more than 75 people.

Click here to register and find out more about Legacy of Life Hawaii.