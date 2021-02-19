Oahu man indicted on Opal Fields robbery, Kahala home invasion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old Oahu man was indicted by an Oahu grand jury for multiple offenses in two separate cases, the prosecutor’s office announced on Friday, Feb. 19.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Officials said, Keith Catolico is allegedly one of two men who broke into the Opal Fields jewelry store on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and attacked a security guard who tried to stop them.

Catolico was indicted and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree accomplice to robbery in the jewelry store incident.

Officials added, Catolico is also suspected in a Kahala home invasion in November, 2020, in which he and another suspect allegedly broke into the home, tied up an elderly couple and took their belongings.

He has been indicted and charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery for the Kahala incident.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said, the indictments serve as a warning to criminals who target elderly victims and businesses.

“These indictments send a strong message that violent and dangerous intrusions into businesses and the homes of our kūpuna will not be tolerated in the City and County of Honolulu. I thank the Honolulu Police Department for their efforts to investigate and arrest the suspect in these crimes.” Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney

Catolico remains in custody on $1 million bail.