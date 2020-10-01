Oahu man indicted for alleged bomb plot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly plotting to blow up a Honolulu high rise.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Ethan Sandomire at his Waialae Iki home in March.

According to the indictment, Sandomire allegedly targeted an unnamed apartment complex, planning to use some sort of explosive or chemical agent.

Prosecutors say he allegedly purchased various chemicals on the internet to carry out this plan.

If convicted, Sandomire could face life in prison.

