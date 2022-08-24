HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man going up the Koko Crater Stairs does not usually make the news, but 39 times in a row?

It is a feat that 31-year-old Nicholas “Nico” Escobar worked to accomplish on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

He was on his 37th trip since midnight as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday and hopes to take his final step before 8 p.m.

Escobar celebrated his 31st birthday with a massive challenge: climbing 33,500 feet, or the same elevation from the sea floor to the summit of Mauna Kea.

A feat like this takes a village in between each hike.

“We rub him down with some zinc, we ice all of his extremities, we give him anything he wants to eat or drink,” said Laura Aldea, Escobar’s friend and supporter. “Some of the team putting ice in his hat, inside his sleeves, down his shirt. He’s definitely heating up out there.”

Escobar has been preparing for most of 2022 and a manager of the Uloha hiking store knows it.

“If anyone’s going to do it, it’s Nico.” Matthew Sorenson, Uloha manager

Anyone who has hiked Koko Head will admit that is a big physical challenge, but it becomes a mental accomplishment once a hiker gets to more than a few trips up and down. That is the entire point of Escobar’s feat; to raise awareness and money for mental health.

“Exercise was originally — I guess for me — my whole life has been my way of coping with mental health,” Escobar said. “But this one, this one here is more about my friends, more about everything going on around me.”

Escobar is partnering with Mental Health America of Hawaii and — keeping the elevation of Mauna Kea in mind — hopes to raise $33,500.

“It would be better if we could be more open with each other,” Escobar said.

“Especially, you know, right after COVID, as COVID is wrapping up and whatnot, mental health is so important and I think that people are realizing that more than ever,” Sorenson said.

Among Escobar’s supporters are local ultra runners, who prefer runs longer than the standard 26.2-mile marathon distance. While most folks can not do what they or Escobar can, they said pushing yourself does not just have to be about physical health.

“Anyone can push the limits,” Eric Weslowski said.

“You can push your own limits. It doesn’t take, you don’t have to be an ultra runner,” Sergio Florian said.

Weird rescues, long-lost artifacts, check out Weird News here

“But anybody can do it within their own level of ability to push themselves to do something big and the body really responds and is really good for us, I think,” Florian said