Oahu man found guilty of manslaughter 11 years after taxi driver’s death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man has been found guilty of manslaughter 11 years after a taxi cab driver was murdered.

Now 28 years old, Kilani Derego faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

In May 2010, Charlys Tang was beaten to death in a parking lot in Waipahu. Derego was 17 years old when Tang died.

During his original trial in 2012, Derego testified he was at a house party with his girlfriend at the time of Tang’s death, but he was still found guilty of second-degree murder.

That conviction was appealed, so he was re-tried. A co-defendant in the case, Michael Robles, was convicted and sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison.