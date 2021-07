HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted sex assault and burglary.

Officials said Nathan Reed broke into a woman’s Waikiki apartment and tried to sexually assault her in March 2019.

The victim was able to break free and flag down a Honolulu police officer outside of her building.

Reed is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 19.