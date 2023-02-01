HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Jan. 31, 29-year-old Manuel Thomas was indicted by the Oahu Grand Jury in connection to a sex trafficking case.

According to officials, Thomas was charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Thomas is accused of holding a woman against her will and forcing her into prostitution, according to the indictment.

The indictment also alleges that Thomas allegedly drugged the victim and assaulted her when she resisted.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The suspect is currently being held without bail.