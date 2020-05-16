Oahu malls reopen for business; a look at how the first day back went

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Oahu shopping centers reopened Friday for the first time since March. Smaller stores jumped at the opportunity to welcome back customers but many of the big chains remain closed.

It was a good day for shoppers eager to get in some retail therapy by visiting local malls . Store managers were happy to see customers. and though some things have changed,many customers said it’s nothing they can’t get used to.

“Come see us! We’re open!” T&C store manager, Celeste Keohokapu said.

Friday was a big day for retailers. After nearly two months, malls were given the green light to reopen.

Ala Moana Center Local Motion store manager Ashley Young said it will help get things back on track financially.

“Opening up right, now it’s a big thing. We’re glad to be open today. It’s a big step in the right direction .”

Shoppers of all ages took advantage of malls opening their doors.

Kailua resident Suzanne Johnson said it gives people something to do.

“You can see people wanted to do this because there’s so many people here,” Johnson said.

“It is definitely nice being able to walk around,” Waikele resident Cali Carter said.

“I love the Ala Moana . It definitely will be nicer when all the stores are open.”

That, according to customers, was the only downside.

Only 100 out of the 350 stores at Ala Moana Center were open.

Many national chains remained dark, posting signs to let customers know their scheduled opening date.

And food courts, though some vendors were ready for business, looked like ghost towns since seating areas were closed for safety reasons.

At Pearlridge Center, customers were lined up outside, waiting to get in before the mall opened at 11a.m.

Pohai Irvine, Home Grown store manager said they didn’t know what to expect as far as foot traffic.

“We are definitely happy to be open again.”

Windward Mall looked slightly quieter with 30 percent of its shops reopening Friday.

Windward Mall General Manager Cesar Topacio said it the decision to open was left up to each store.

“I think tenants are really preparing for it, and that’s the reason why some opted to have reduced hours — to get the feel of it,” Topacio explained.

The malls and retailers were required to step up safety measures in order to open. All customers and employees are required to wear protective masks.

Social distancing signs and markings were put in, with some stores installing plexi glass shields by cashiers.Hand sanitizing stations are a must. Railings and escalators are disinfected regularly and the number of customers inside stores is limited.

“We have someone outside monitoring how much people is coming in per square footage,” Keohokapu said.

Kaneohe resident Laura Chandler said she stopped by Windward Mall because her boys needed new slippers. When asked what she thought about how things looked, she said it hadn’t changed that much.

“It’s okay. It’s different, but it will get better.”

Most shopping centers are operating under reduced hours and some retailers within the malls may also have shortened hours.

For information about Ala Moana Center.

For information about Pearlridge Center.

For information about Windward Mall.

For information about Ka Makana Alii.

For information about Kahala Mall.