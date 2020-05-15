Oahu Malls and Retailers to reopen Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Retailers across Oahu will begin reopening Friday.

This includes popular malls like Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, Kahala Mall and Windward Mall.

It’s up to each retailer to reopen.

So, if you want to visit a particular business, you may want to call ahead to make sure they’re open and how they will be operating.

Food courts, play areas, entertainment areas, arcades and game rooms within the malls will remain closed.

Shoppers also need to practice social distancing and wear masks.