HONOLULU (KHON2) — The luxury home resale market on O’ahu remains red hot.

According to Coldwell Banker Realty, 103 homes sold in the first three months of 2021 for $2 million or more.

The amount is more than double the number of luxury homes sold in the first quarter of 2020.

For the month of March, 50 luxury homes sold last month, compared to 18 in march of last year. Six of the luxury homes sold for over $4 million.