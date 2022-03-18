HONOLULU (KHON2) — State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole has admitted that he misused money from his campaign funds. But he says he did so by mistake.

The Windward Oahu lawmaker sent a statement Friday saying he has reached an agreement with the Hawaii Ethics Commission, which was investigating the case.

He says he used more than $1,200 from his campaign funds to pay for plane tickets and food for a town hall. When he was reimbursed by the state, he says he deposited the money into his personal bank account by mistake.

He says he is embarrassed by the situation, and takes full responsibility for his actions. He’s been ordered to return the $1,200 and pay an additional fine of $1,500.