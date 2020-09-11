O’ahu launches virtual dashboard to show how COVID-19 funds are being spent

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, the City and County of Honolulu launched a new virtual dashboard aimed at providing transparency about how the city is allocating CARES Act funds from the federal government.

The dashboard is available on oneoahu.org/dashboard.

Viewers are able to see spending progress in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the dashboard reflects that 35% of the $387 million in CARES Act funding allocated to Honolulu has been committed or spent.

“A new virtual dashboard is an important step for providing the public with greater transparency so they can understand where our recovery dollars are going, including to our Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund, and other important community programs.” Kirk Caldwell, Mayor of Honolulu

State officials say the CARES Dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis.

