Oahu inmate captured after leaving Laumaka Work Furlough Center unauthorized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Sheriffs Special Operations Fugitive Unit has captured a missing work furlough inmate, who was believed to have left the facility without authorization on Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) reported inmate Shane Cambra missing from a morning headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center on March 11.

The 44-year-old inmate was found in the downtown Honolulu area at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

Cambra was charged with Escape in the Second Degree and is set to return to the custody of the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

He is also serving time for Burglary in the First Degree, with his next parole hearing scheduled for late March.