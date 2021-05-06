Oahu housing market remains competitive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finding a new place to live on Oahu remains competitive, according to Real Estate company Locations Hawaii.

The company says sales of single-family homes and condos were at an all-time high in April, with single-family home sales increasing by 51% from 2020.

Condo sales were up 88%, with 55% of single-family homes and 30% of condos sold last month were bid-up.

The median price of a single-family home reached $928,000 dollar, which is 15% more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, median condo price remained flat at $450,000.

Locations says single-family home inventory is at its lowest point in more than 40 years, with condo inventory not far behind.